Danish approach to public health helps reopen schools early

Denmark’s decision to reopen schools is a reflection of the country’s specific approach to public health, says Dr Jan Cedric Hansen, secretary of the Global Health Security Alliance. The country’s citizens can connect via smartphone to their local doctor, which gives authorities a precise picture of the health state among the population.

