Daredevil Danes don crazy outfits and hold “baptism” in icy waters
Danes donning an array of eye-popping costumes enjoyed an ice-cold ‘baptism’ in the sea near Copenhagen, as part of a celebration organised by the Danish capital’s largest winter bathing association.
Members of the Det Kolde Gys (‘The Cold Gasp’) association showcased a bevy of costumes ranging from beauty queen to Eve and the Serpent as they bravely plunged into freezing waters at Copenhagen’s picturesque Helgoland Bathing House.
Denmark reportedly has 80 official winter swimming clubs, with a total number of almost 20,000 registered winter swimmers. Det Kolde Gys has been around since 1929 and now reportedly has more than 2,000 members and a waiting list.
