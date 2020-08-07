Daring to Zlatan! Brazil”s Ibrahimovic doppelganger advises idol to stay put at AC Milan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Brazilian Zlatan Ibrahimovic lookalike assumes the role of the Swedish star, posing for photos with fans and showcasing his skills during a visit to a football pitch in his native Itaquera, Sao Paulo.

Cezar Motta, better known as the Brazilian Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is causing quite a stir albeit on a smaller stage than the football superstar.

Fans chant his doppelganger’s name, but it appears the big ‘Swede’ is in the area for another reason. “I’m here in Brazil having a good time. I’m here to see my friend Ronaldo ‘The Phenomenon’ Lima, as he has an injured knee. I’ve also come to have some fun and see the beaches.”

Apparently, the Brazilian great is not the only thing on his mind; splashing his hard-earned cash on his yacht, going fishing, and taking in some football games also feature on his list of plans.

The Brazilian seem to have a special connection with the AC Milan striker, so much so that he saw fit to advise him on his future career decisions. “I’d end my contract with Milan if they decide they do not want to keep me. I wouldn’t stay, but if the contract remains valid I would decide to stay until I’m 40, or maybe even 45.”

Motta, who has gained quite a following on his Instagram page since its creation in 2016, can be seen on social media posing with a range of other ‘stars’ in his native Brazil. The motley crew of lookalikes includes Ronaldinho, Neymar, Marcelo, Gabriel Jesus and Brazil legend Pele.

In spite of speculating on his future, Motta seems to have his hands full in Sao Paulo, last known to be working as a handyman and coaching at his local amateur side Olaria Futebol Clube.

