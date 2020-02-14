Dating apps see exponential growth over past eight years

With romance in the air this Valentine’s Day, dating apps like Tinder are racking up huge numbers. We take a closer look. But first, Chinese tech giant Huawei is targeted with a new indictment in the US, accusing it of racketeering, sanctions violations and a “decades-long conspiracy” to steal trade secrets. Meanwhile, markets wobble as China cuts tariffs by half on $75 billion in US goods, Germany’s economy marks zero growth for the last quarter and French carmaker Renault posts its first annual loss in a decade.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en