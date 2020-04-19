David Attenborough: ‘This is the last chance’ to address climate change | BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

David Attenborough has been looking back on his life, and coming up with some possibe ways to deal with the immense challenges that face the planet with climate change. In a film to be released in cinemas and Netflix later this year he warns that “human beings have overrun the world”.

In David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, the 93-year-old broadcaster says, “This film is my witness statement and my vision for the future – the story of how we came to make this our greatest mistake and how if we act now, we can yet put it right.” In this interview with Andrew Marr he calls for an end to waste.

