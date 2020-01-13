Share
David Calhoun takes over as Boeing CEO amid raft of challenges

about 1 hour ago

A new era beings at Boeing with David Calhoun taking the reins as CEO. Also, French unions are divided as the government makes a key concession in its bid to overhaul the country’s pensions system. And a Japanese billionaire looks for a “life partner” to accompany him on a SpaceX-led trip around the Moon. 

