Davos 2020: Are companies serious about cutting emissions?

The climate emergency was one of the dominant themes at this year’s gathering of political and business leaders in Davos. In this special programme from the World Economic Forum, we speak to the CEOs of chemicals company Solvay and industrial equipment & software firm Schneider Electric about their environmental commitments. Plus, we ask attendees if the Davos forum is still relevant.

