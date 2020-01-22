Davos 2020: Climate in the spotlight as Trump, Thunberg speak

Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg shared the spotlight in duelling addresses on the opening day of the 50th World Economic Forum. Climate change and economic uncertainty have dominated discussions. WEF “climate hero” Fionn Ferreira and International Chamber of Commerce head John Denton speak to our Business Editor Stephen Carroll in Davos.

