Davos 2020: Digital tax, global economy and Luanda Leaks

The business team isÂ live from Davos with the day’s hot topic: digital tax. France and the US have called a truce on tariffs for the remainder of 2020 while they negotiate the next steps. Meanwhile, the OECD is proposing global rules – but it will need the US to be on board. Also on the show: the state of the global economyÂ and Luanda Leaks.

