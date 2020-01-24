Share
0 0 0 0

Davos 2020: Soros speaks out; facial recognition tech under the microscope

about 1 hour ago

With the 2020 World Economic Forum in its final day, FRANCE 24’s Stephen Carroll reports from Davos on the biggest developments and themes from this year’s conference – including a scathing assessment of world leaders by financier George Soros and the implications of facial recognition technology in a changing world.

