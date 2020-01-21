Share
Davos 2020: Trump lavishes praise on US economy

2 hours ago

The final details of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will be hammered out in Washington in the coming hours.
But the US president is half a world away at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
There he has delivered an upbeat address telling a gathering of political and business elite that the US is experiencing an economic boom “like never before”.

Al Jazeera’s James Bays reports from Davos.

