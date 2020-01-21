Davos 2020: Trump praises US economy – live speech and analysis

The US president has told the World Economic Forum that his country is experiencing an economic boom “like never before”.

Donald Trump gave a headline address at the summit in Davos on the same day that final details of his impeachment trial are due to be hammered out in Washington.

Al Jazeera’s Diplomatic Editor James Bays joins us live from Davos and our senior political analyst, Marwan Bishara, analyses Trump’s speech from Doha.

