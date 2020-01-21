Davos 2020: US and France agree digital tax truce; global growth ‘sluggish’

Our business editor Stephen Carroll reports live from Davos. US President Donald Trump is expected to talk about the trade deals signed under his administration, including the newly-minted “phase one” deal with China. Meanwhile, France and the US agree on a ceasefire in any escalation of tariffs over a digital tax until the end of 2020. Chris Williamson talks to FRANCE 24 in Davos about global growth and what investors can expect for the global economy in the coming years.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en