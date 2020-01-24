Davos 2020: US President Donald Trump back in the spotlight

A look at how US President Donald Trump was received in Davos. Also, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer weighs into the private sector’s commitments to fight climate change. Business Editor Stephen Carroll wraps up this year’s edition of the World Economic Forum.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en