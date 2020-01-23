Davos 2020: What should taxes be spent on?

As major economies spar over how to tax tech giants, some activists are questioning how the money is being spent. Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS, says the world’s richest people and corporations should pay higher tax – and help cover healthcare costs for the most vulnerable.

