Davos 2020: Will capitalism tackle climate change and inequality? | DW News
What’s the purpose of a company? Is it simply to create value for shareholders, or is it to guarantee certain social goods, like work, decent wages and environmental sustainability? Traditionally an American might answer that question differently than a European. But now, with climate change looming, and inequality persisting, skepticism over traditional shareholder capitalism is coming from all corners. And it’s finding full voice at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
