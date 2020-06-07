-
Israel: Thousands rally against West Bank annexation plan - 5 hours ago
-
Will the coronavirus make London a paradise for cyclists? | Focus on Europe - 6 hours ago
-
Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil’s coronavirus toll soars - 6 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Thousands turn out for UK anti-racism protests – Top stories this morning – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Tear gas, stone throwing as Beirut demonstration turns violent - 7 hours ago
-
Haftar proposed Libya ceasefire, says Egypt’s el-Sisi - 8 hours ago
-
DC rallies for George Floyd: ‘Our system is unjust’ - 9 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Sat 6 June – Springwatch – BBC - 14 hours ago
-
Black Lives Matter movement gains momentum worldwide with fresh weekend of protests - 16 hours ago
-
Black Lives Matter supporters flood Washington, D.C. on 12th day of US protests - 16 hours ago
DC rallies for George Floyd: ‘Our system is unjust’
Protests against police brutality and racial discrimination continue to grow across the United States, as millions of people march to demand reform.
It is the 12th consecutive day of public anger sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
A police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, killing Floyd in broad daylight and on camera.
Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydprotest