DC rallies for George Floyd: ‘Our system is unjust’

Protests against police brutality and racial discrimination continue to grow across the United States, as millions of people march to demand reform.

It is the 12th consecutive day of public anger sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, killing Floyd in broad daylight and on camera.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports.

