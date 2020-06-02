-
George Floyd death: US protesters defy curfews as European protests continue - 60 mins ago
-
US protesters defy curfew: Demonstrations against police brutality continue in major cities - about 1 hour ago
-
‘Power over principle’: Democrat Joe Biden accuses President Trump of inflamating hatred - about 1 hour ago
-
Proceed with caution: Europe lifts more restrictions but warns risks not over yet - about 1 hour ago
-
Spain lockdown: Parliament expected to extend state of emergency for last time - about 1 hour ago
-
George Floyd: Further widespread US protests but violence falls – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Can Trump order the US military to quell violence at protests? - 2 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Mass protests continue to erupt across the US – Live updates - 3 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Mon 1 June – Springwatch – BBC - 4 hours ago
-
#DCblackout: How one hashtag sewed confusion and misinformation | #TheCube - 12 hours ago
#DCblackout: How one hashtag sewed confusion and misinformation | #TheCube
There is no evidence that the US capital experienced an internet outage during George Floyd protests, despite numerous claims on social media.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/06/02/dcblackout-how-one-hashtag-sewed-confusion-and-misinformation-thecube
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#TheCube