Dead cheap! DIY funeral kits go on sale in Japan

A do-it-yourself kit funeral kit produced by a Nagano-based company went on sale in Japan. Footage filmed on Monday shows a coffin, a duvet set and an urn for the ashes – all included in the package.

“Funerals are very expensive and are a big burden in Japan. The average funeral cost in Japan is about 1.5 million ($13,746; €12,275) yen recently, and if you use such DIY set, it can be done for less than 30,000 yen ($275; €256),” said Shinohara Norifumi, the CEO of Tsubasa Corporation.

Norifumi showed how the coffin can be assembled, with the included pillows, comforter and mattress, and explained that the kit comes with a ‘funeral guide.’

”This manual contains information on how to carry the body, how to lay it down, and when actually cremating, how to make an appointment, how to pay, how to do it at the crematory, those things are explained,” added Norifumi.

The DIY funeral kit can be purchased online for 25,800 yen ($236; €211).

