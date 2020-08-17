Deadly attack on Somali beachfront resort

An attack on a Somali beachfront resort has left ten civilians and one police officer dead. Security forces took four hours to regain control of the Elite Hotel in the Lido beach area of the capital Mogadishu. Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

