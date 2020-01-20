-
Deadly coronavirus spreads beyond China | DW News
In a span of just 72 hours, more than 150 cases of people infected with a newly discovered Coronavirus have been reported in China. That takes the number of cases in the country to more than 200, with three fatalities so far.
The country’s National Health Commission however says the outbreak is “Preventable and controllable”. Scientists have so far said human to human transmission of the virus does not appear to be easy.
The outbreak began late in December and was traced to a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan. Since then cases have been confirmed in South Korea, Japan and Thailand.
Airports in the region and some in the US have already established screening procedures for flights coming from central China. Measures that look set to be increasingly important as travel picks up ahead of Lunar New Year that falls on the weekend.
