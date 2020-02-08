Deadly delight! Coronavirus-inspired croquette served in famed Pamplona restaurant

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Pamplona restaurant has produced a croquette called ”croquette-virus” in reference to the novel coronavirus outbreak, as shown in footage from Friday.

The ‘pintxo’ [a typical snack traditional to Northern Spain] is made out of pork lung and eaten from a face mask imbibed with ginger scent – in an apparent reference to the Chinese origin of the virus – and can be found at the Baserriberri restaurant in Pamplona.

One of the croquette-virus’ creators, artist Mikel Urmeneta, said the intention behind the gastronomic creation was to de-escalate drama surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and put a note of humour to it. “The mask is something created by the media as a symbol of panic and alarm, and we have lowered that intensity and used it as a sign of enjoyment.”

The delicacy has proven to be a hit with Pamplonans and Navarrans alike, said Urmeneta. “We even get emails and tweets from isolated people out there, from Navarra, who tell us ‘you have made our day. As soon as we go to Pamplona, we will come to Baserriberri to have a croquette-virus.'”

On Thursday, the day of the treat’s presentation, a reported 500 croquettevirus pintxos were wolfed down by curious customers in a mere two hours.

