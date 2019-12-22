Deadly drought in southern Africa leaves millions hungry

The worst drought in decades is impacting 45 million people in 14 countries across southern Africa.

Zimbabwe is one of the countries most affected.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Matabeleland, Zimbabwe.

Warning: Some of the footage in this report may be distressing to viewers.

