Deadly gas leak accident at India chemical plant | DW News

At least eight people have been killed after chemical gas leaked from a factory in India. The factory is located in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andra Pradesh on the east coast. Hundreds of people have been rushed to hospital and more than a thousand evacuated from nearby villages. Footage shows people suffering from nausea and apparent dizziness, or just lying on the street. The plant is owned by a South Korean firm, LG Chem. It’s released a statement saying the leak is under control.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#India