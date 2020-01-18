-
Deadly virus from China has global health officials on alert | DW News
Health officials around the world are sounding the alarm over a deadly new coronavirus that has led to an outbreak of pneumonia in central China, where it’s already killed two people in the city of Wuhan. There are dozens of confirmed cases, but scientists say there are likely many more that have not yet been diagnosed. As the number of cases rise, officials fear a larger outbreak of the virus and are taking steps to prevent it from spreading to other countries, especially as people travel for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.
