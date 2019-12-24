-
Death of a football club – Part 1
The North West of England is a hotbed of world football that includes Liverpool, Manchester City and United.
A few kilometres away, a club that was once mighty has fallen.
This year Bury FC were expelled from the English Football League.
Fans are holding on to hope that the club can be resurrected.
In November 2019, The Al Jazeera team spent five days in Bury, North West England, to understand what it is like to lose a football club, the centrepiece of a town.
They listened to the fans who have lost a sense of belonging, and a sense of family and history in a place that has already lost jobs and identity, as industry moved away in the past century.
Al Jazeera’s Lee Wellings reports.
