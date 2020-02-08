Death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak hits 722, surpassing the total from SARS

The number of deaths from China’s new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 722 on Saturday, surpassing the toll from the SARS outbreak on the mainland and Hong Kong almost two decades ago.

