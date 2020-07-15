-
Death toll in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes reaches 14
At least seven Azerbaijani and two Armenian soldiers, as well as an Azerbaijani civilian, have been killed in border clashes between the countries, bringing the total death toll to 14. Four Azerbaijani soldiers were killed on Monday in this latest flare-up of a 30-year-old conflict. Tension between the former Soviet republics has been escalating for years over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan that has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since a war there ended in 1994.
Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier-Walker reports.
