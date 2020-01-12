-
Death toll in Niger army base attack ‘rises to 89’
The death toll from Thursday’s attack by rebel fighters on a Niger army base has risen to at least 89, security sources said, surpassing a raid last month that killed 71 soldiers as the deadliest against Nigerien forces in years.
The government said on Thursday that 25 soldiers were killed, according to a provisional death toll, while successfully repelling the attack in the western town of Chinagodrar by assailants aboard motorcycles and other vehicles.
