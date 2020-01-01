Death toll rises as bushfires spread across Australia

The bushfires raging across two Australian states continue to spread, taking a heavy toll on lives and homes.

Three more people have been confirmed killed on Wednesday in New South Wales and one in Victoria.

Lightning started more fires on Tuesday night. More than 200 fires are now burning across Australia’s southeast – threatening several towns.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Australia #Bushfires