Debunked: The French army has not been deployed to enforce the lockdown

32 mins ago

As the coronavirus continues to spread so does fake news about the pandemic. For example, here in France, thousands of people have been sharing a facebook message saying the army would be deployed to Paris streets. That is not correct. Catherine Bennett from our Observers team explains.

