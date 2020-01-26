-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Defence at Senate impeachment trial says removing Trump would be ‘very dangerous’
White House lawyers defending Donald Trump at the Senate impeachment trial say the US president has done nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine.
This is the first time his legal team has addressed the trial. It will have two more days to argue Trump’s case.
He is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC, in the US.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#TrumpImpeachment #SenateImpeachment #AljazeeraEnglish