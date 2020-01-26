Defence at Senate impeachment trial says removing Trump would be ‘very dangerous’

White House lawyers defending Donald Trump at the Senate impeachment trial say the US president has done nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine.

This is the first time his legal team has addressed the trial. It will have two more days to argue Trump’s case.

He is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC, in the US.

