‘Deflated’ Mladic fronts UN court for genocide appeal
A court in The Hague is hearing the appeal of former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic, jailed for life in 2017 for genocide and crimes against humanity. FRANCE 24 correspondent Molly Quell says the first day of the two-day hearing has focused on technical legal arguments, along with Mladic’s health.
