Share
0 0 0 0

Defying bans, shutdowns, Indians protest en masse against citizenship law

51 mins ago

Police detained several hundred protesters in several Indian cities Thursday as they defied bans on assembly imposed to stop demonstrations against a controversial new citizenship law. Protests turned violent in several places, including the southern city of Mangaluru, where two people died of injuries.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment