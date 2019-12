Defying bans, shutdowns, Indians protest en masse against citizenship law

Police detained several hundred protesters in several Indian cities Thursday as they defied bans on assembly imposed to stop demonstrations against a controversial new citizenship law. Protests turned violent in several places, including the southern city of Mangaluru, where two people died of injuries.

