Delhi rocked by worst religious violence in decades | DW News
In India, some of the worst sectarian violence in years has left more than thirty people dead in the capital, Delhi. The unrest centered on a controversial new citizenship law that fast-tracks citizenship for certain religious groups from neighboring countries, but excludes Muslims. Violence between Hindus, who back the law, and Muslims, who oppose, first broke out on Sunday. Since then, clashes have left parts of the city in ruins and many people in fear of their lives.
