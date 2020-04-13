-
Delicate balancing act! Meet Iraqi performer who balances laptops on bottles
Ibrahim Saleh, a young Iraqi, has developed a talent over four years of balancing various objects on top of each other in ways that seem to defy the laws of physics, as seen in footage from Sunday in Iraq’s Dhi Qar governorate.
Saleh can be seen balancing half-full wine glasses on top of each other at an impossible angle.
“[I discovered] my talent 4 years ago when I watched a video on a social media platform of a balance performer, so I started practicing at home,” said Ibrahim, who overcame the difficulties he encountered in the beginning when people were “questioning” his work, before he received the encouragement from his family and friends.
Among other works he accomplished, the talented man said that he was “the first in the world to balance six cylinders on a glass bottle.”
Despite the lack of support, Ibrahim aspires to “become a professional in this art” and to “represent Iraq and to introduce the balance art” to his people.”
