Delivery services see boom in orders due to coronavirus

Home delivery services in South Korea have been a boom in orders as more people choose to avoid public places due to the coronavirus outbreak. Also today, Wall Street led a recovery on global stock markets, boosted by government measures to combat the economic consequences of the virus, as well as the success of Joe Biden in the US Democratic primaries.

