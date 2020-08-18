-
State of Palestine: Israeli forces strike Gaza Strip for the seventh night in a row - 34 mins ago
-
French Bulldog”s stupendous skateboarding skills go viral on Chinese social media - 46 mins ago
-
Court finds no evidence of direct Hezbollah, Syrian involvement in Hariri assassination - 51 mins ago
-
Wuhan goes wild as thousands throng massive pool party in city where COVID-19 cases were first found - 54 mins ago
-
PSG readies to face Leipzig in high-stakes semi-final - about 1 hour ago
-
Inside the difficult battle with illegal bear hunters – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
US Democratic convention kicks off with Michelle Obama speech | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Netherlands: Ex-Lebanese PM Saad Hariri awaits verdict on father”s 2005 killing - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Michelle Obama says Trump “in over his head” at Democratic convention - about 1 hour ago
-
The WHO holds a news conference in Geneva as fears of COVID-19 resurgence grow | LIVE - 2 hours ago
Democratic Party members put Biden doubts aside
The Democratic Party is counting on Joe Biden’s centrist profile to unite voters behind him. While some concede the former vice president lacks the presence of Barack Obama, they find comfort in his 40 years of experience.
