Democratic Party members put Biden doubts aside

The Democratic Party is counting on Joe Biden’s centrist profile to unite voters behind him. While some concede the former vice president lacks the presence of Barack Obama, they find comfort in his 40 years of experience.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en