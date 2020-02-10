Democratic primaries: Climate change a key issue for voters

The campaign to win the White House shifts up another gear on Tuesday.

Voters in the battleground state of New Hampshire will cast a ballot in the first primary election.

Polls suggest one of the biggest issues is combating climate change.

But as Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane reports from the town of Sandwich, that will not necessarily affect the vote.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/