Democrats demand probe of Trump’s role in Roger Stone’s case

¨President Donald Trump has praised Attorney General William Barr after the justice department lowered the prison time for Trump’s friend and ally Roger Stone. Whilst Democrats voice concerns over the President’s perceived use of office to punish his enemies and protect his allies, Republicans have rejected any claims of an abuse of power. Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary committee in March, to address concerns he misused the justice system for political reasons.

