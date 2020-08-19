Share
Democrats formally nominate Biden for president on day two of party’s convention

51 mins ago

Former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter argued on Tuesday that Joe Biden has the experience and integrity to restore a pandemic-devastated America, as Democrats formally nominated Biden for president at their national convention.

