Democrats prepare for unprecedented digital convention

The US Democratic National Convention begins on Monday, and it is set to be like no other.

The event is expected to officially see Joe Biden nominated as the Democratic candidate for president.

Normally, thousands of delegates would be gathered in person to cheer the candidate, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the whole convention is being held remotely.

It could either change how US political conventions are held forever, or it could stand out as a historical oddity, as so many things have in 2020, the year of the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago in the US state of Illinois.

