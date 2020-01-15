Democrats release new documents on eve of Trump impeachment trial

Democrats have provided new evidence on President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial that puts pressure on Republicans to include witness testimony and the additional documents.

The documents are from a close associate of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who allegedly sought to get information from Ukraine that would discredit the president’s political rival.

Republicans are also being asked to vote “yes” to former National Security Advisor John Bolton providing testimony at the trial.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

