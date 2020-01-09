Democrats struggle to make their voices heard amid US-Iran tensions

An air strike on two sites in Iraq housing US forces has revived US-Iran tensions. For the Iranians, it was payback for a targeted US drone strike that killed Iran’s top general. The escalation in tensions has left many Democrats up in arms. They fear Trump is abusing his power and putting America in an uncomfortable position. Our correspondent Matthieu Mabin takes a closer look.

