Democrats, Trump offer duelling arguments on impeachment
In the US, the Senate impeachment trial has formally begun, with opening statements expected on Tuesday.
Impeachment managers with the House of Representatives have filed a brief, laying out their arguments for the charges against President Donald Trump.
In their briefing document, the Democrats say Trump “abandoned his oath” and “must be removed from office” to safeguard the integrity of the 2020 election.
The White House released a statement from Trump in response, saying the claims were a “dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their president.”
“This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election,” the team, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, said in a six-page statement released on Saturday.
Harry Litman, former US attorney and host of Talking Feds podcast, joined Al Jazeera from San Diego on Skype. He says Trump’s defence team has taken an aggressive tone in its response.
