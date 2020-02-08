Share
Democrats vie for votes in New Hampshire debate

2 hours ago

In the US, Democratic Party candidates hoping to secure the presidential nomination have held their latest TV face-off in New Hampshire before next week’s primary there.
Frontrunners Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders faced criticism from rivals in the ABC News debate.
Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

