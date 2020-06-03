Demonstrators defy curfews but remain mostly peaceful | US Protests

There have been protests across the US for an eighth night. Evening curfews were ordered in dozens of cities where demonstations proceeded with relative calm, in striking contrast to the unrest of previous days. Among those calling for peaceful protests was the mother of George Floyd’s daughter.

