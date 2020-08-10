-
Trump escorted from briefing after shooting near White House - 42 mins ago
-
Lebanon president accepts gov’t resignation after Beirut blast - 2 hours ago
-
Nicola Sturgeon ‘sorry’ over Scottish exam results – Top stories this morning – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Fresh protests over presidential election leave one dead in Belarus - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanese PM announces government’s resignation over Beirut blast - 6 hours ago
-
Trump escorted out of White House briefing after ‘shooting’ outside grounds - 6 hours ago
-
France’s anti-terror prosecutor to investigate aid worker killings in Niger - 11 hours ago
-
Demonstrators take to the streets after disputed election in Belarus - 13 hours ago
-
At least eight people killed in Greece floods - 13 hours ago
-
Indian Ocean faces growing threat of fuel spill - 14 hours ago
