Dengue fever crisis grips Latin America

Dengue fever cases are soaring in Latin America, all the way from Mexico to Chile.

The mosquito-borne illness has become one of the most common reasons for hospitalisation.

More than three million cases – a figure six times higher than the previous year – were reported in Latin America last year and the upward trend is continuing.

One Colombian city has seen a 500 percent increase in cases in a month.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Cali, Colombia.

