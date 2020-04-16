Denmark: Danes sing from balconies to celebrate Queen Margrethe II”s birthday

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of residents of a Copenhagen building complex took to their balconies in respect of social distancing measures and sang their hearts out for Queen Margrethe II’s 80th birthday on Thursday, amid the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Footage filmed in Denmark’s capital city shows locals on their balconies singing, clapping and waving Danish flags, in scenes repeated across the country to celebrate the queen’s birthday.

According to reports, the event was organised by a singing group called ‘Danmark Synger’, which attracted tens of thousands of followers in the country to take part and that purportedly became more popular following the royal announcement on March 12 to cancel the birthday celebrations amid the coronavirus crisis.

Queen Margrethe II, who is also the commander-in-chief of the Danish Defence and the supreme authority of the Church of Denmark, has been on the throne since 1972.

