-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Denmark: Danes sing from balconies to celebrate Queen Margrethe II”s birthday
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Dozens of residents of a Copenhagen building complex took to their balconies in respect of social distancing measures and sang their hearts out for Queen Margrethe II’s 80th birthday on Thursday, amid the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Footage filmed in Denmark’s capital city shows locals on their balconies singing, clapping and waving Danish flags, in scenes repeated across the country to celebrate the queen’s birthday.
According to reports, the event was organised by a singing group called ‘Danmark Synger’, which attracted tens of thousands of followers in the country to take part and that purportedly became more popular following the royal announcement on March 12 to cancel the birthday celebrations amid the coronavirus crisis.
Queen Margrethe II, who is also the commander-in-chief of the Danish Defence and the supreme authority of the Church of Denmark, has been on the throne since 1972.
Video ID: 20200416-041
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-041
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly